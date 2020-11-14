Walking into King of Kings Cuts, two, long church pews can be seen being used as a waiting area and the sound of Christian rap music can be heard echoing throughout the barbershop.
Co-owner Roy Dehoyes spends the day with 12 other barbers in the shop cutting hair and making lively conversation with their clients. Besides the buzzing of the hair clippers, one can imagine this to be a ministry rather than a barbershop, Dehoyes said.
“I wanted a place that represented Christ. I want people to walk into the shop and be like, ‘There’s something about this place,’” Dehoyes said. “I wanted the presence of praise and worship to be evident.”
But looking almost a decade back, Dehoyes said he never thought any of this was possible.
At 16, Dehoyes said he reached a breaking point with his family and was kicked out of the house for the first time.
Being the youngest in the family with his father working a lot of hours, Dehoyes said his parents were so busy in their lives that they didn’t pay attention to the type of things he was doing in his life.
“I started chilling with people that wanted to be gangster, so I wanted to be gangster,” Dehoyes said. “Chilling with people that sell dope, so I wanted to sell dope — just going down that path.”
After getting kicked out of school at 17, Dehoyes said his grandmother, Mary Katherine Lara, reached out to his parents and asked if he could come stay with her, bringing Dehoyes back to Victoria from Freeport.
Dehoyes went on to graduate from high school within two months.
“I did it for her because if it was up to me, I probably wouldn’t ever do it,” Dehoyes said. “I remember she would see me reading the Bible, and she would tell me how proud of me she was, and I really held on to that because to make my grandma proud was something that meant to me.”
Dehoyes said he found work as a cell phone salesman and was in the process of getting his life back on track but was unable to do so and kept falling off after falling into the wrong crowd in Victoria, which resulted in him going in and out of jail from 17 to 25 years old. His firstborn daughter was born when he was 20 while he was trying to make a decent living while on probation.
“Every time I made a bigger mistake, I realized that I hurt her more than anything. She’s 14 now and she still doesn’t want to be a part of my life,” Dehoyes said. “My biggest mistake was allowing my lifestyle to take away my daughter.”
After getting out of jail for the last time at 25, Dehoyes said his probation officer told him the next time he made a mistake, it would be years in jail instead of months. Over the next seven months, Dehoyes said he dedicated a little time every day to read the Bible inside of his car, starting with the Book of Matthew in the New Testament.
“Whenever I got home I really decided to give myself to the Lord,” Dehoyes said. “And that’s when everything changed.”
After enrolling in and graduating from cosmetology school, Dehoyes went into business with his friend Bobby Medina where he was the co-owner at Texas Made Fades for six years. Dehoyes said he learned a lot from Medina about how to handle a business but left the barbershop to bring life to King of Kings Cuts in 2016 with his business partner Fernando Munoz.
Dehoyes said one of his favorite parts about being a barber is it allows him to connect with people he just met and share a part of his life to help people who have gone down the same path he took.
“I get so many guys coming in here that have been down that path. I know they struggle with drinking and smoking because I can tell,” Dehoyes said. “So how do you reach out to people that have been on the streets? You come from the streets, and it makes it easier.”
Fernando Munoz, co-owner of King of Kings Cuts, said before working at the barbershop full-time, he was at UPS. Munoz said he struggled with the option to come back as a barber after Dehoyes asked him because of the benefits he was receiving while working at the UPS.
Three years have passed since Munoz took the leap of faith, and he said he hasn’t regretted it since Munoz said his decision was based on God’s will.
Munoz said working at the barbershop allowed him to get closer to God because he and the guys in the barbershop go to Bible study every week with each other.
“It’s more than just a brotherhood, it’s a family,” Munoz said. “I enjoy coming to work and seeing everybody — whatever they need, they know Roy and I have their backs.”
Looking back, Dehoyes said if he could, he wouldn’t change his past because it has molded him into the person he is now.
“When it’s all said and done, I went through all of that for an exact reason: to help somebody else not go through it,” Dehoyes said. “Even in that broken lifestyle that you live, Christ is there — he’s ready for you and always will be.”
