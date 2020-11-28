Due to my position as a feral housewife who writes about her family, I am often asked by people what advice I’d give to someone who was unsure about having children.
OK, technically no one asks me that question, but it seemed like a good opener, and I have been itching to use the phrase “feral housewife” ever since I encountered it on a random internet meme. But if someone did ask me this question, my answer would be this:
Are you ready to make three meals a day, every day, for probably the rest of your life, only to have each of those meals verbally eviscerated by tiny personal versions of Gordon Ramsey? No? Then get you a dog and prepare to live a happy, peaceful life.
If the answer is yes, my sincerest apologies in advance. I recommend stocking up on boxed wine and designating a drawer in your fridge as your “stress cheese” drawer now before you even get started.
See, no one warned me and my husband that children expect to eat all the time. Nor that they also hate any and all food. Oh sure, our friends and family might have mentioned their children were “picky” eaters but we, in our sweet, innocent naivety, didn’t realize “picky” is code for “eats three things but not really even those things.” For example, my children only eat chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, and fish sticks (but not that kind of fish sticks, the other kind). Oh, wait, sorry, they also say they like pizza. Except they don’t really like pizza. My first-grader only eats the crusts and my preschooler makes me scrape off all the toppings and sauce so she can eat the dough underneath. Because they are monsters.
Adding insult to injury were all the parenting books we read (ok, the one parenting book we kind of skimmed) that insisted family mealtimes are of the utmost importance for a child’s development without ever once mentioning that the majority of those family mealtimes would be spent arguing over how the pasta smells gross and the meatloaf looks like dog poop.
Then there are all those pesky doctors insisting on the importance of children eating a varied diet full of different vitamins and nutrients in order to be healthy. Lies. All of it. My children are somehow still thriving and with a seemingly endless supply of energy despite not knowing the difference between a tomato and a watermelon.
They don’t even have scurvy, and I’m pretty sure they should have scurvy by now. My daughter licked an apple six months ago and it’s the only vitamin C she’s had since. I’m not saying science is wrong. I’m a big believer in science. I’m just saying that while man cannot live on bread alone, little boys apparently can because science simply cannot compete with the stubbornness of children.
I used to enjoy cooking, you know? I found it calming and at the same time creative. I found a quiet joy in chopping and a contentment in coming up with new menu ideas. A chef transforming ingredients into life-sustaining works of art for the people she loved.
But now? I am merely a sweaty, red-faced, short-order cook, taking the same orders in a gruff manner day after day and barking out names of dishes for my husband to whisk away to our unhappy regulars.
It’s exhausting.
Perhaps that’s why it all came to a head a few nights ago.
Maybe that’s why after enduring meal after meal greeted with that same look of disgust and disappointment on their faces, I lost it. Or possibly those selfish little picky weasels had it coming.
Whatever it was, I snapped. Over an hour making dinner from scratch, all of which was greeted with groans and anger. Anger. They didn’t just not like my food, they were angry I would even present it to them.
So I did the scariest thing a mom on the edge could do. I swallowed my own rage and looked coolly at them. Then, in my calmest voice, I said, “Fine.”
And their dinner went into the trash can.
Dramatic, sure. But not if you view it in context. That context being my first instinct was to throw open the window and hurl the plates even more dramatically through it.
Oh, you should have heard it. The howling, the wailing. How could I do that? What will we eat now? We were going to eat it, we swear. Can you make us something else?
To which I answered, easy, nothing, don’t care, nope.
Now, I’m not naive enough to think that this little episode will change much of anything. But when it comes down to it, that’s not the point. The point is it felt really, really good, and I’m even smiling now as I type this and remember the look of horror on their little faces.
And now I can go back into the kitchen with a bit more serenity, a bit more of the old me who loved cooking.
Because should they keep complaining, I still have my “dramatically throws food out the window” bit. Then, after that the roof.
Eventually, I could hire a crane and drop the plates from there.
The possibilities are endless, really.
