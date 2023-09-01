When you are traveling, especially for vacation and you aren’t familiar with the area, what do you do when it comes to that ever-important mealtime? Once the first kid begins their griping about being hungry, you have mere moments before it becomes a cacophony of crying and groaning for food.
This summer, I taught my kids my eating out strategy for traveling. You see, I believe it is important to support local businesses, and get the most out of your traveling experience at the same time.
I developed my eating out scoring system when I was 16. My mother went on a mission trip to Ukraine, and I was fortunate enough to go with her. The trip lasted for a month, and because we were on a limited budget, we were only able to go out for a meal about three times. Most of our meals came from our host who had a home-cooked treat waiting at the house, and only when we were out late in the day was when we had to make the decision on where to eat.
Once, we chose a type of buffet restaurant in Kiev that featured classic Russian and Ukrainian dishes. It was the first time I had beet soup, and it was simply amazing, leaving me with a welcoming, homecoming feeling. My home was not Ukraine, however, so toward the end of the trip, the last two times were spent at, I am embarrassed to say, McDonalds. Although their burger tasted better than the ones in the U.S., leaving me to wonder if they were truly any better or if I was just that homesick, I felt as if I was missing out on a great opportunity.
Fast forward to today, and my system for eating out has been edited and refined to a few simple rules: First, I choose not to eat at a restaurant that I get at home. This includes chains that can be found anywhere in the world, such as McDonalds; these get the lowest score of 1.
Next, I allow myself to chose a restaurant that I can’t eat in Victoria, but can eat in other American cities such as Chipotle or Freebirds; these get a score of 2.
Then, we approach the gold-standard restaurants; ones that we cannot get in Victoria, nor anywhere else. These are local restaurants, and receive a score of 3.
The highest score, and very rarely achieved, is a restaurant that you can neither get in Victoria, are local, and can not be found easily in the U.S., such as an Indian or Ethiopian restaurant in an area with a concentrated population from those countries.
Fortunately, my two sons have already adapted this strategy and will patiently wait until I find something with a high score. Of course, if our fate aligns with a McDonalds, then so be it. We enjoy and are grateful for the opportunity to even be able to make this choice. Still, it makes for an interesting way to expand the palate.