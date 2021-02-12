Lent is a season of 40 days of preparation for Easter that involves fasting for people of a certain age, penance, prayer and almsgiving in the Catholic church. The period of preparation, which begins this year on Feb. 17 with Ash Wednesday, also is observed by Lutheran, Presbyterian and Methodist denominations, among others.
Those who observe Lent often either give up something or do something positive during the 40-day time of preparation for the resurrection of Christ. From giving up chocolate or alcohol to practicing a positive habit or doing a good deed every day, the sacrifices and promises run the gamut.
Typically, at the beginning of Lent, ashes in the shape of the cross are imposed on the foreheads of people. However, that is not happening in the Catholic church this year because of the pandemic. Instead, the ashes will be sprinkled over people’s heads.
Other denominations are doing things their own way. For example, the Rev. Wade Powell with First United Methodist Church will alternate imposing the ashes on foreheads with someone else so there is time to sanitize hands between people. At First Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Jim DeMent will sprinkle ashes into people’s cupped hands so they can administer the cross themselves.
DeMent said the ashes imposed on people’s foreheads help people remember that life is fleeting. In his church, the words, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” are uttered as the ashes are administered.
“Life is fleeting. We are mortal. But the promise of everlasting life is ours as a result of what happened Easter morning,” DeMent said. “It’s a season of penitence and self-examination, and frankly, consideration of our sinfulness and a conscious effort to focus on the forgiveness that is ours as a result of what occurred on Easter morning.”
According to scripture, Jesus was led into the desert to be tempted, and after having fasted for 40 days, he was hungry. The devil told him to turn stones into food, but that would have been a frivolous use of his abilities and disobedient to God.
“Each of us has a time we are tested,” said Sister Mildred Truchard with the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Convent. “How often are we tempted to try to assuage our spiritual hunger by what is not truly spiritual food? Do we succumb to temptation and try to fill our time and consciousness with frivolous activities, questionable movies or TV shows, and suggestive music lyrics? Or do we nourish ourselves by every word that comes from the mouth of God through our spiritual leaders and reading the Bible?”
Truchard continued that people need not look far during the pandemic for ways to observe Lent.
“We can think of ourselves, but also others, through safety — wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and avoiding crowds. We are tired of doing these things, but we can look at it as a way of observing Lent,” she said. “Thinking of our neighbors as ourselves is the spiritual reason for doing it.”
Powell said Lent gives people 40 days of honesty, truth-telling and self-examination, and he encourages people to journey with Christ through this time of discomfort and growth.
“For me personally, it’s a season that I look forward to — a season to take time to get down to the nitty gritty of who I am as a Christian and who God is calling me to be,” Powell said. “It’s a time to honestly deal with the struggles and obstacles that hinder our relationship with God, to confront the things in life that keep us from fulfilling the difficult task of being a Christ follower.”
Powell continued that time spent with Christ in the desert is not a pretty time, but without the cross, there would not be an Easter. God calls people to be involved, and to be involved, they have to deepen their relationship with Christ.
“The intentional time to do that is Lent,” Powell said. “It’s a wonderfully spiritual time that is very unique.”
Christmas is a joyful celebration of the birth of Christ with decorated trees, presents and candy canes, Powell said. Easter is a time of pastel colors and lilies to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Lent is different.
“Lent grounds us in the realities of why we needed a Savior to come at Christmas in the first place and how that Savior saved us on the cross,” Powell said.
Powell said that Lent is about spending time being shaped by God’s word.
“It’s the time of year that I become particularly focused on spiritual disciplines in my life and those things I wish I could be better about throughout the year,” Powell said. “I’m particularly intentional about fasting and deliberate about prayer times throughout the day.”
The purpose of Lent, Powell continued, is for people to grow in their relationship with God.
“It’s a time for people to determine who they are and who God is calling them to be as Christ followers,” he said. “Being a Christ follower is not easy stuff, and it takes reflection, time in the desert with Jesus. It’s not all roses and rainbows.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.