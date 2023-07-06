The Victoria Public Library is going beyond books with some free, hands-on experiences that will allow visitors to play some tunes and meet a scaly creature Friday afternoon.
On the library's lawn, guests of all ages can make music for an hour with Victoria resident Craig Goulden, starting at noon. Participants will get to beat hand drums, like bongos, said Noelle Elkins, youth programs supervisor for the library.
If the library determines it is too hot outdoors, the event will move inside the library, Elkins said,
Friday's drum session is the fifth installment of a seven-week summer series the library put together in partnership with the Ballet Academy of South Texas, Elkins said. Next week is Wild Card Day, meaning the program will be a surprise. The final event in the series is a flamenco dance class.
Elkins said the programming partnership with the ballet academy enables children and adults to learn unique cultural traditions and adopt a healthy lifestyle
"We want to introduce kids to new experiences that their parents don't have to pay a lot of money for," Elkins said. "We'd like to encourage exploration and spark curiosity."
During the summer series with the ballet academy, the library hosted classes in ballet folklorico, meditation, Pilates and yoga, Elkins said.
Also on Friday, the Texana Community Education Center in Edna will show a reptile at the Victoria library, beginning at 1 p.m. The Radical Reptiles event is part of the library's ongoing Learning Lab series.
Baby alligators and lizards have visited the library in the past, Elkins said.
Elkins said the library could not have showcased reptiles if it were not for the funds donated by the Friends of the Library, a non-profit volunteer group that raises money for new materials and staff resources.
Library patrons can visit victoriatx.gov/162/library to learn more about upcoming events.