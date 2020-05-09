Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Korgen Ramirez hugs the family horse while sitting on the fence on Thursday, April 30. She celebrated her 8th birthday on Thursday and family and friends surprised her with a birthday parade.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect residents’ lives and businesses in the area. People are finding other ways to celebrate life milestones, to stay connected with each other and to navigate new work conditions.

They are also striving to balance spending time outdoors, in public spaces, or supporting local businesses, while limiting interactions with others.

Our team of photographers have been working tirelessly to illustrate the pandemic’s effects on daily life in the Crossroads.

As Texas entered the first phase of reopening businesses on May 1, residents and workers grapple with how to develop a new kind of normalcy while trying to return to their livelihoods.

Note: Some of these photographs feature daily life from the end of March and throughout the month of April, as indicated in captions, before Texas began slowly reopening.

Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Bill Bollier, 86, reads a book on his porch on Monday, March 30. He said he has been staying home, but is doing fine. Although he can’t go to a baseball game because all games are canceled, he spends time working in his yard, reading and cooking.
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Billy Hays wears a cloth face covering while painting in Magnolia Beach on Wednesday, April 8.
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Brandon Fojt, left, prepares to throw a stone into the river on Friday, March 27 at Pebble Beach in Riverside Park.
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Dennis Gildon, 9, walks toward the YMCA building after outdoor activities on Monday, April 20 at the YMCA of the Golden Crescent in Victoria. Because of the coronavirus outbreak and closing of schools, the YMCA extended its spring break camp.
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Mellisa Tamez, a nurse at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, disinfects a seat at their mobile blood drive at Lifeway Baptist Church in Cuero on Saturday, May 2.
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Alex Dunlap, a nurse for Hospice of South Texas, outfitted in personal protective equipment, gets ready to go into her patient’s home on Friday, April 24.
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Maria Hernandez, left, and Lilliana Salazar cook with masks on Saturday, April 4 at Rosita Bakery in south Victoria. “I had a helper, but I had to let her go,” said Mary Rangel, owner of the Mexican bakery. She said the bakery’s business had been slow.
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Monica, left, Brian, right, and Caden Cano, 5, middle, look on at the line of cars driving past them during the Stroman Staff Parade on Saturday, May 2. “We had over 30 teachers show up in their cars and all the staff members did an amazing job,” Dawn Maroney, principal at Stroman Middle School said. “I know they missed the kids like crazy.”
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Jill Hrbacek, manager of Teachers ToolBox, poses for a portrait inside the store on Friday, May 1. Last Friday was the first day the store had reopened after Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order expired on April 30, but Hrbacek said business has been slow since they reopened. She said this time of the year is normally the busiest with teachers coming in to buy supplies.
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Dan Wise searches for his golf ball after taking a swing at the Northside Golf Range on Navarro Street on Tuesday, April 14.
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Wendy Garcia, left, gets ready to catch a ball from her daughter, Ximenna, 4, on Sunday, April 5 at Riverside Park. Ximenna stopped going to her pre-K and has been mostly staying home with her mom. "It's a little bit stressful because all the time she is there and she has a lot of energy," Wendy said. "She wants to go to school and she's always asking why she can't go out."
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Kathryn Orsak fuels up her car after getting off of work on Saturday, April 4. “I haven’t even gotten a chance to stay at home but I think that everybody should if they’re sick,” Orsak said. “If you’re sick – stay at home.”
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

Andrew Pena prays in his car in the parking lot of DeTar Hospital Navarro on Saturday, May 2. Health care workers in the hospital could listen to the prayers by dialing in to a conference call and then hear people honk at the end.
Life altered: The far-reaching effects of a global pandemic
Buy Now

The ‘Super Pink Moon’ shines through a cross on Tuesday, April 7 in Victoria.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News