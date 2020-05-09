Life altered: The far-reaching effects of pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect residents’ lives and businesses in the area. People are finding other ways to celebrate life milestones, to stay connected with each other and to navigate new work conditions.
They are also striving to balance spending time outdoors, in public spaces, or supporting local businesses, while limiting interactions with others.
Our team of photographers have been working tirelessly to illustrate the pandemic’s effects on daily life in the Crossroads.
As Texas entered the first phase of reopening businesses on May 1, residents and workers grapple with how to develop a new kind of normalcy while trying to return to their livelihoods.
Note: Some of these photographs feature daily life from the end of March and throughout the month of April, as indicated in captions, before Texas began slowly reopening.
