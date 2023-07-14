It’s happened! My book manuscript has an official cover. My newsletter subscribers got first peek, now all who read my column will get a crack at it. The book is on track to be published on Sept. 12. The next three to four months will be quite busy as I enter the “book launch” phase.
But more about the cover. Special story alert here. Graphic artist Linda Fulkerson, of Scrivenings Press, sent me a book cover draft a month ago. And while she did a great job of interpreting what I thought I wanted, it didn’t do well in the beta phase. People didn’t think the would-be cover meshed with the sweet romance genre. Back to the drawing board—or the computer screen. Mercifully, Linda created more drafts—this woman deserves more stars in her crown—and came up with a draft I loved, but the main character wasn’t right yet. At this point, I was getting on her last nerve, so she tasked me with finding the right illustration. (I’ve since learned that book covers are designed to sell books, not portray the characters.)
I, whose graphic knowledge fits in an acorn cap, pored through pages of vector illustrations for the right image. Finding it tucked away within 942 pages on one website category was like the proverbial needle in a haystack. To my surprise, I found it quickly—a bona fide miracle. I sent Linda the link, and we had the problem fixed within the hour. Another amazing feat. We were both happy to have the book cover issue resolved. Better yet, we’re still talking. She even sent a contract for the rest of the series.
However, I discovered another facet of the book cover saga later that evening. When I went to bed, I glanced at a picture of my dad hanging on the wall beside my bed. I’ve looked at it with affection for years, but that night, it seemed highlighted. My dad’s stance in the picture, hands on hips, wearing a cap and sunglasses, was the same as the character on my book cover. My subconscious mind pulled it up at the exact right moment. Jesse, my story character, is a military vet like my dad. So fitting. What a treat to see an echo of Daddy on a contemporary book cover. God is good.
I was so excited about the likeness, I told everyone I came into contact with about how it happened. Even my grandsons. I dragged them upstairs and showed them the book cover. Later, I showed them the picture of Daddy. Young as they are, they could see the similarity too.
But Emmitt, my 7-year-old grandson, said it best. He misread the title of my book and said, “Countin’ On Jesus…that’s the title, Mamaw?”
I chuckled, then told him, “No, buddy. That’s not quite what it says, but you’re right. We need to always count on Jesus.”
And so we do. I need Jesus in my life every single day. For life. For death. And for book covers. How about you?