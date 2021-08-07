Life with Quads

Claudia Ramirez and her partner Brian Zavala set up a peaceful, low-lit scene in their living room for their quadruplet infants’ monthly therapy session. In the middle of the session, Zoey begins to cry. And then another follows suit. And then the other two join in.
“You can’t all start crying all at once, I only have two arms,” laughed Ramirez as she began to soothe Zoey, while Zavala had Phoenix in his arms and Michaela Dentler, occupational therapist, held Rilynn while rubbing her hand on Corbin on the blanket in front of her.
Ramirez, 27, gave birth to fraternal quadruplets on March 16 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. The babies were born prematurely by two months and stayed in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) for over a month while Ramirez and Zavala, 28, lived in the Ronald McDonald House.
“They told me I wouldn’t go past 28 weeks because it was quads,” Ramirez said, yet she carried them to 32 weeks.
Ramirez had weight loss surgery about two and a half years ago, and she’d had trouble getting pregnant before because she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), so she decided to take one round of fertility pills. She found out she was pregnant in mid-September of 2020, but her hCG levels were abnormally high.
“I’m a phlebotomist, so I know about blood work,” Ramirez said. Then she told her doctor, “Maybe, it’s multiples?”
She was about five weeks pregnant when she and her partner went in for an ultrasound. They saw only one amniotic sac, but no embryo. The two went home and came back the next Monday after the weekend to a big surprise — the ultrasound showed four separate sacs and four embryos. Ramirez said the nurse told them she’d never seen anything like it in Victoria before.
“First thinking that you’re not going to have any kids at all, possibly, and then coming in three days later and going from no kids to four kids is crazy,” said Zavala.
Ramirez said they sat in the car in shock after the appointment and processed the news. Then they started to share with their families.
“He calls his mom, I call my mom and no one believes us,” said Ramirez. “Everyone wanted proof first.”
The triplet and high-order multiple birth rate in 2019 was 87.7 per 100,000 births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The risk for complications is higher in multiple births, according to Hopkins Medicine, and at one point, Ramirez said her doctor asked her to consider aborting two of her unborn children, telling her that two might do better and have fewer complications than four, said Ramirez. She refused.
“I was like, ‘I don’t care what you say, I’m not doing that,’” Ramirez recalled.
Ramirez worked throughout her entire pregnancy up until she was admitted for bed rest at about 29 weeks. She had already been transferred to a doctor in Houston because she was told Victoria didn’t have the resources and NICU staffing to deliver quadruplets.
On March 16, doctors took Ramirez into the operation room and left her mother and partner Zavala in the waiting room while they prepared her for a cesarean section.
“I don’t know why I was nervous because I’d had a C-section before, of course this was four (babies),” she said. “I was nervous about how they were going to come out.”
Zavala sat in the waiting room for about an hour and a half while Ramirez’s mom paced back and forth.
Then it was finally time.
“The second he (Zavala) walked in, they pulled Zoey out,” said Ramirez.
Then came Rilynn, Phoenix and lastly Corbin. Ramirez said the babies were born only about a minute apart and it all felt very fast.
After spending over a month living in Houston while the quadruplets were in the NICU, the young couple said they learned a lot from the nurses, though Ramirez said the thought of going home without them felt scary at first.
“We knew we could do it on our own, it was just a big challenge,” said Zavala.
Ramirez said all four babies passed their hearing and eye tests before they were released from the NICU and could go home.
“They all passed with flying colors,” she said.
Four months later, they seem to parent four infants with ease. Ramirez said diaper changes, feeding and nap time happen like clockwork, every three hours, and the routine helps maintain some predictability. Zavala said they’ve both adapted well, especially him having gone from zero children to four.
“It’s kind of natural, being a parent,” he said. “Your body starts changing and adapting.”
The babies see two therapists from Early Childhood Intervention once a month for massage and occupational therapies, which help with flexibility, mobility and overall development.
While outings are not frequent, Ramirez said they are interesting affairs.
“If we go to Walmart or the mall, literally every person that passes us is staring,” said Ramirez.
On a recent Saturday, Ramirez and Zavala rushed to get the quadruplets from the car into their strollers to head into the YMCA of the Golden Crescent to watch Ramirez’s other daughter, Araceli Mendez, 7, play a basketball game. As they snaked their way through the crowd, one doubled-up stroller each, a woman inevitably stopped them to ask: “You have four babies?”
Ramirez and Zavala have been together for about two years and said their relationship moved fast. Unexpectedly having quadruplets has brought them closer together.
“We’re a good team,” said Ramirez. “It’d be harder if we weren’t a good team.”
