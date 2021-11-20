Who doesn’t binge-watch Netflix nowadays? Certainly, streaming services have taken the hard work out of getting out of your pajamas, combing your hair, and driving out for a night at the theater. Why go through all that trouble when you can just spend a few hundred dollars on a good-quality TV with realistic picture quality and stay at home?
I will admit, this has been a great pastime for me and my husband on those days when we’re tired, stressed, and just need some time to stop our brains and sit on the couch to watch something heart-warming. Though, for me, this has not been the ideal. Thanks to living in a town that has more to offer in the fine arts world, I’ve found an even better alternative.
Have we forgotten the ideal alternative to “ultra, mega, supreme high-definition” quality viewing? No, that doesn’t really exist, but something better does. It is living, shuffling, throwing, kicking, huffing, and puffing live theater. It’s interesting that today’s screens try so hard to make you feel like you are truly present in the movie when really, you just need to be there to experience fully.
Theatre Victoria has really made this truth pop out for me. Usually, I would go to a show if one of my students were performing in order to show support for all their hard work, but it never occurred to me that I could just go to enjoy by myself. That is how I purchased tickets to “Legally Blonde, the Musical.” It started as a show of support and it ended up with me buying tickets to the next couple of shows. First of all, it was absolutely fantastic. I had never seen the musical before; it completely ruined the movie for me because it was so much funnier and the character storylines are much more fleshed out. I loved the music, the singing, the energy and the heart that every actor put into their part. I realized while watching the show how much I’ve missed live theater after this past year in the digital-only world.
“8-Track; The Sounds of the 70’s” was also a great self-date night. For such a small cast, the music was just right. It was basically a 70’s dance party played out as mini-play, and paired wonderfully with a glass of white wine. I sang along to many of the songs, and for once, felt like I was attending a show just for myself. The audience also joined in, and it felt like we were all just having a nice time watching our friends and family put their heart and soul out on stage.
I’m grateful for this past year reminding me what a great gift live theater is. It’s also a huge blessing to be in a community that supports the arts with a fine team of directors who make magic happen. Here’s to a great rest of your season, Theatre Victoria! I’ll be looking forward to my season tickets for this next year.
