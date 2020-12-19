Determined to not let this Christmas slip by me, I decided to get my calendar out and actually schedule out the Christmas events that my family and I would enjoy. Now, this may seem like a very obvious task, but for the past few years, I had just resigned to seeing something in a magazine or billboard and telling myself, “I would love to take the kids to that this year”, and in the end, nothing would happen. The Living Nativity by Grace Lutheran Church was one of those events.
This quickly became part of our Christmas tradition along with the lights in Cuero. I was a little bit hesitant since it was a drive-through this year; I didn’t want to ride through something long with hungry kids and a baby screaming in the back, but the timing ended up being perfect. We drove in and were greeted warmly by all of the volunteers in the parking lot. Very quickly, we were deep into the ancient Roman Empire. My poor kids not only had the radio playing an explanation of the scenes, but they had both parents asking questions from the front seats. All three of our children were in silent awe the entire time, soaking in all of the people and perhaps wondering for themselves what they were saying and doing. We gently rolled passed the shops and the synagogue, and listened as a lady from the well told us about someone coming in and having a baby in a manger just before being taken away by a Roman soldier. It was as much a lesson in history as it was a lesson about Jesus displayed in a very thrilling way. We left with coloring pages, packaged hot chocolate, and warm smiles as sweet as a candy cane.
Quite honestly, I was very impressed at how everything was put together. Church events, really any volunteer events, are difficult to put on with such precision. To think that they had been doing this for years, and I had missed it since we’ve moved here. I still receive questions about the Roman soldiers on a regular basis. Who were they? What did they do? Why were they so mean? I’ve found that it’s the random things that children pick up on that force you to tell the story differently. To answer their questions, we’ve explored what life looked like living in that empire, and what it would have been like for Jesus to grow up in and minister to the high officials. I think it’s given the whole Christmas story a fresh new look. We’re looking forward to going back next year. Maybe next time, we can talk more about cute babies and exotic foreign garments instead of violent soldiers.
