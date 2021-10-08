Tammy Steele Hartman, 62, is an overcomer.
The Victoria resident has taught Bible study for about two decades at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and ministered to women at faith-based Restoration House Ministries for more than a decade. In hindsight, those many years of experience and her deep faith in God helped prepare her for a journey she did not know she would take and laid the foundation for a book.
“When you teach, you have to learn,” Hartman said. “A teacher is a student, and I learned so much.”
On June 30, 2018, Hartman, seemingly a picture of health as a fitness instructor and personal trainer, learned that she had large diffuse B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“Overcoming Cancer Using Spiritual GPS: Navigation Tools for Hope, Healing and Happiness,” her book about battling the aggressive form of cancer, was released last month.
“I could teach it, and I believed in all of it, but then after you get a cancer diagnosis, it takes you to a whole new level,” Hartman said. “You teach it; you believe it; but can you live it? Can you live the lessons you have been sharing and the things you really believe?”
For Hartman, the world suddenly stopped, priorities shifted and questions about how to navigate the disease became all-consuming. She began pulling from her experiences with Bible study to respond to her situation in a way that put into practice the lessons she taught and believed. Her prayers became fervent and urgent, and God made a way for her. With help from Dr. Richard Leggett and Dr. Mark Zafareo Jr., Hartman found Dr. Luis Fayad at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
“I wanted to go to the best specialist I could, so I was asking God to guide me to who that would be,” Hartman said. “It all worked out wonderfully, and I got in (to M.D. Anderson).”
Hartman was admitted on July 6, 2018, and her first scan revealed she had Stage 4 cancer, a spleen three times the normal size and numerous lymphoma tumors. Without chemotherapy, she was told that she would live about six months. The doctor told her, “You can’t shoot an elephant with a BB gun,” so he started her on six rounds of aggressive chemotherapy immediately. The treatments lasted four months.
After the first round of chemotherapy, the second scan showed her cancer was in remission. By her second round of chemotherapy, she had lost all of her hair, which she found difficult because she always liked to look pulled together. She started wearing wigs to feel more normal.
“I did not want to look like a victim or play the role of the victim,” Hartman said.
From 60 to 70% of patients with Hartman’s type of cancer are cured, she said. Unfortunately, Hartman found herself in the minority. On June 13, 2019, after savoring every moment of life for about a year, a scan revealed the cancer had come back.
“Relapse is worse because you know what’s coming,” Hartman said.
The most common next step with Hartman’s type of cancer was a stem cell transplant. She qualified for randomized trials, and participated twice in hopes of being selected for cutting-edge Car T-cell therapy. Both times, to her disappointment, she was selected for a stem cell transplant.
“I was praying and praying, and so many people were praying. I was so encouraged by so many along the way,” Hartman said. “God meant for me to get a stem cell transplant. I admit I was terrified of it. I’m a person who doesn’t like needles, so I had to face my fear. With blood cancer, you’re a human pin cushion.”
Hartman was able to have an autologous transplant, meaning her own stem cells could be used in the procedure. M.D. Anderson Cancer Center required that she move to Houston to prepare for the procedure, and numerous shots and other preparations ensued to get her ready to harvest the stem cells.
“I got to use my own stem cells, and I’m thankful for that,” she said. “Many people do not get to have their own stem cells, and it’s even more complicated. They have to find a donor, and there’s the possibility of rejection.”
A minimum of 3 million stem cells were needed for the transplant, but only 2.57 million were collected. So she endured more chemotherapy, and a second round of preparation and stem cell harvesting. This time, 9.88 million stem cells were collected, and she was admitted for the transplant. They administered “industrial strength chemo” to wipe out her immune system. Her transplant day, which is called Day Zero, was Nov. 11, 2019. It was a new birthday for Hartman. She spent 19 days on the 18th floor of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, and her stem cells engrafted, which means the transplant worked. On Dec. 8, 2019, Hartman returned home to Victoria. Doctors continue to monitor her condition every six months.
“I did amazingly well. I had side effects, but not as bad as those around me,” she said. “I just give God all the glory for that.”
Encouraged by friends and family, Hartman, while battling cancer, chronicled her journey in journals. As the world shut down in the midst of a pandemic, Hartman felt God was telling her to focus on writing a book.
“I’ve said many times that God does not waste circumstances. I wholeheartedly believe that,” Hartman said. “I had a purpose, and I knew it was something important to do. I knew how important it was for me to hear any stories of hope from anybody who had gone through cancer.”
Hartman attended a writing workshop given by Pamela Edge, and wrote the first words of her book Feb. 3, 2020. She was able to use her journal entries in the writing process, and the project became a labor of love.
Lynne Kutach, 65, a retired VISD teacher and social studies curriculum coordinator, met Hartman through Bible study. As a longtime friend, she attended the workshop with Hartman and helped proof the chapters as they were written.
“The Scriptures can apply not only to battling cancer but other obstacles in life that you need to overcome,” Kutach said. “The book is about her journey with cancer, but the Scriptures and encouragement can be for any situation.”
Kutach called Hartman an amazing woman of faith who never gave up and never stopped giving to the community. Even while in the hospital, Hartman emailed Bible studies for others to present, she said.
“Through her battle, she encouraged others. She witnessed to doctors, nurses and patients,” Kutach said. “She was always reaching out. It was never just about her.”
Theresa Klacman, 56, the president and founder of Restoration House Ministries, met Hartman more than a decade ago. Hartman walked into the ministry’s resale shop looking for opportunities to volunteer, and Klacman signed her up.
Klacman reviewed the chapter of the book that focused on the ministry, and she appreciated Hartman’s candor.
“I loved how truthful she was about her journey and experiences, and how God’s fingerprint was all over that time in her journey with cancer in the book,” Klacman said.
Klacman said Hartman always encouraged the girls at the ministry with the word of God, and she continued encouraging them even during her ordeal with cancer.
“She was never ashamed to talk about Jesus — what Jesus was doing in her life and what he could do in their lives,” Klacman said. “She was going through the hardest struggle in her life, but she never forgot about the girls at RHM.”
Liane Shuttlesworth, a former Victoria resident of more than 40 years who lives between Shiner and Santa Fe, met Hartman in 1992 when their children attended Our Lady of Victory Catholic School together. She called Hartman’s faith and positive attitude inspirational.
“I could see in every way how God was there the entire time and never let go of her, and that’s what he promises us,” Shuttlesworth said. “She had tough days and low days, but she never took her eyes off Jesus.”
Karen Webb, 62, works at Compadres Design in Victoria, the company that designed the illustrations for the book. She met Hartman in 1982 when they worked together for the county extension service. Webb was able to read parts of the book while the designer at her office worked on the project.
“It’s an honest account of her journey with cancer and her ability to overcome through her faith. She lives and walks that faith every day,” Webb said. “She always had a peace and positivity about her that only came from her relationship with Jesus.”
Reflecting on all she has learned, taught and experienced, Hartman pulled together a book consisting of prayers, poems, personal accounts and Bible stories. The journey that she travels with the reader covers diagnosis, remission, relapse and recovery. Knowing the book might help someone else through another day proved therapeutic for Hartman.
“Nothing makes me happier than to know someone might be blessed by this book. You do not have to be a victim. There are things you can do. Attitude is huge. Positivity makes all the difference in the world,” she said. “I’m not saying my way is the only way, but the Bible helped me tremendously. The lessons I learned worked, and people can apply them in their own way to whatever they are going through.”
Regarding the purpose of the book, Hartman quoted 2 Corinthians 1:3-4, “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.”
“God helped me, and I want to pass that along,” she said.
