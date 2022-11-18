For many Victorians, the fast-approaching holiday season is a time for celebration, family and lots of good food.
However, far too many Victoria County residents struggle to secure enough food for themselves and their families — 25.1% of children in the county are food insecure, according to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Some charities in Victoria work to alleviate that need, like the Salvation Army, which will hold a Thanksgiving Day meal of smoked pork chops and fixings.
Some of those local charities say their efforts to help their neighbors are motivated by their religious faith.
The local Salvation Army’s commanding officer, Kenny Jones, said they expect to feed about 450 people in the drive-thru event, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their 1302 N. Louis St. building.
It was originally slated to be a dine-in event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to make format changes in previous years, but construction on the roads around their building necessitated the drive-thru format.
For Jones and the Salvation Army, their event is not just about feeding people, though — it’s also about faith.
“Eighty-three percent of the money that’s given to the Salvation Army goes back into the community, our faith delegates that,” he said. “Our faith in wanting to serve Jesus Christ, and lead those folks that need us the most to know Jesus Christ, is what drives the Army.”
Religion isn’t just one aspect of their work, it’s central to it.
“Our faith is everything,” Jones said. “We live by faith.”
Their faith manifests itself in the work they do to help the less fortunate, Jones said, whether it’s in a food program like on Thanksgiving or the other work the Salvation Army does, like disaster relief.
“The manifestation comes in many different forms, but the main thing you will see is our hands and feet on the ground, helping those that really need us the most,” he said.
Along with their faith-driven mission, the Salvation Army is also a church. Their building in Victoria has a chapel inside, which can seat about 100 people.
Jones said that he trusts in God to provide for his organization when they hit a rough patch.
“Faith is not believing that God can do something,” he said. “Faith is knowing he will do it. There’s a big difference.”
Of course, the Salvation Army is not the only charitable organization in Victoria.
Christ’s Kitchen will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will hold a “Feast of Sharing” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 20, where they expect to feed 400-450 people.
That event is sponsored by H-E-B, said Patricia Hastings, Christ’s Kitchen’s executive director.
It will be at the kitchen’s building at 611 E. Warren Ave., Victoria.
Hastings echoed Jones’s idea, and explained that faith is essential to their work at the kitchen.
“We do this everyday,” she said. “It’s faith in action every day.”