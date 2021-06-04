Tuesday will be the 365th day in a row that the Rev. Jeff Williams, 57, has led people in worship on Facebook. An average of 50 people tune in each day to hear a scripture reading followed by insights, prayer and song.
“We get to praise God with a bunch of folks, and the message he gives every day is not long but it’s very powerful,” said Ricky Mumphord, 62, of Victoria, who co-owns Mumphord’s Place BBQ and attends the Facebook sessions regularly. “We get people together to praise God, which is especially important during these times we’re in right now. We need to keep God in mind. I just don’t think people are listening right now, and God’s talking.”
On the 359th day, the focus of the about 20-minute prayer session was the importance of putting God above everything else. The scripture reading was, “And a man’s foes shall be they of his own household. He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me” (Matthew 10: 36-37).
Williams, a pharmaceutical sales representative and youth minister for Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, is married to Monique Williams, and they have two adult children and one granddaughter. Williams preached that the verses from Matthew might sound harsh to some, but that they make perfect sense. Family is a gift from God, and one cannot love the gift more than the giver of the gift, he said. If someone gives the gift of a car to someone else, the recipient should not love the car more than the person who gave it. Williams continued that if one confides in anyone — wife, husband, son, daughter, mother or father — more than God, then that’s a problem.
Williams decided to start Prayer on the Patio while in isolation during the pandemic. As difficulties mounted in the world, he was looking for answers and praying to God more. In the morning, he would go to his back patio where he would study the scriptures and pray. Then, the George Floyd incident added to the chaos. He wondered what was happening to the world and what to do about it.
“And I was sure others had the same questions,” Williams said. “How long is this going to last and what does the Bible say about this?”
Williams was looking for answers through community prayer, but did not find them. He was frustrated, so he prayed to God and the spirit of the Lord told him, “You do it. You lead it.”
“I didn’t know anything about going live on Facebook, so I had to ask. The first couple of days were awkward, but the first thing you know, people started showing up at 6 p.m.,” Williams said.
Williams’ routine is to send a reminder around 5:30 p.m. each day that offers insight into the message for the upcoming session, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on his back patio. He logs into Facebook on his laptop, which sits atop his round patio table, and his notebook and a Bible rest nearby. In an upbeat manner, he welcomes those in attendance by calling their names aloud. He then reads scripture verses and offers his insights. He prays and wraps up the session with a vibrant acapella rendition of a spiritual song.
Members of his church, relatives, friends, acquaintances and others he does not even know tune into the sessions, and they live in a variety of places. While about 50 people watch the sessions live, others watch the saved sessions later. Past sessions are available on Williams’ Facebook page.
“It’s not a full spiritual meal but a few nuggets to get them through the evening,” Williams said. “People had questions during the pandemic, and I believe the Bible has all the answers that we need. That is why I feel it is important to share scriptures and have some comments on the scriptures — what the spirit is telling me — and to apply it to our lives today.”
Helen Gadsden-Ross, a Victoria resident who is a retired HR manager for Alcoa and current HR consultant and trainer and adjunct instructor at Victoria College, attends the prayer sessions because she is a firm believer that prayer changes the world. Furthermore, she appreciates Williams’ deep desire to help people see the truth found in the scriptures in an easy and simplistic way. Williams is not ashamed to present clear and correct lessons of scripture instead of bending to what people want to hear, she said.
“I know that he knows that something is bound to happen when you pray,” Gadsden-Ross said. “He is very talented at instructing the prayer group on how to apply the scriptures to things going on in their lives, in society and in the whole world. The scriptures and prayer have a way of providing me with inside braces for all the outside pressures we are dealing with.”
Through his ministry, Williams wants people who are not saved to get to know Christ.
“If that’s one person, that’s a victory,” he said.
He also wants to offer encouragement, and he wants those who are saved to take a more active role in the ministry of spreading the gospel of Christ.
“Our job is to make disciples out of others, and that’s a broad range of people,” he said. “You never know who’s looking in (on the Facebook sessions), and who will come across it after the fact.”
Williams also wants to make sure all the glory goes to God, which is why he was hesitant at first to have a story published in the Victoria Advocate.
“I want God to get the glory. I don’t get on there (Facebook) to get glory,” he said. “I’m just being obedient to the spirit of God, which says you lead out in prayer.”
The ministry has benefited Williams by enhancing his prayer life and his study of the word of God. The ministry also has offered challenges. It’s not easy to be available at 6 p.m. every day for an entire year. Williams has hosted some sessions in parking lots while on the road traveling to and from various places.
“It’s just a closer walk with God,” Williams said.
About a month ago, Williams received the message to end the daily prayer sessions after the 365th day. He plans to offer weekly sessions after that, but he hasn’t heard on what day of the week to do that yet.
“I get messages through prayer and meditation — through prayer, studying, reading and asking God to give me messages about what people need to hear at this time,” Williams said. “It’s really amazing.”
Shyrel Thompson, 58, of Victoria, attends the prayer sessions because they are uplifting.
“I commend his obedience and dedication and commitment to that service. With all the things going on since the pandemic, it’s a little moment of peace and hope in our lives,” Thompson said. “It’s a positive ray of sunshine. We’re all being blessed by his commitment. It’s beautiful. God is really smiling.”
