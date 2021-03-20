Local photographer dives into passion

As a child, Erick Calderón would wander into the family darkroom in Mexico, watching with fascination as his father would develop and hang up the photographs.
Nearly 40 years later, the 39-year-old Victoria commercial photographer dedicates all of his time to the art of photography.
“My dad wasn’t a professional photographer or anything, he just did it for fun,” Calderón said. “When I saw my first print that he was developing in his room — to me that was magical — seeing a picture come out of nothing in the chemicals.”
His fascination would lead him to command the family camera, a simple point-and-shoot film camera, used to capture family memories, at the age of nine.
Although first met with frustrations, Calderón said his frustrations would drive him to learn more about the technical side of photography.
“I was very disappointed with it because it was kind of a low cost kind of camera,” Calderón said. “I saw what I wanted to take a picture of, but I had no technical background on how to do it, and when I finally had the print I was so disappointed.”
Living in Mexico City at the time, Calderón grew up the youngest sibling sharing a household with four older sisters. He reminisces about his time in Mexico, admiring the Spanish and European architecture, seeing how the lines interact with each other and ultimately setting the stage for how he sees the world through photography, he said.
At the age of 14, Calderón’s family moved to the United States to start their life in Victoria because of family living in the area.
“My dad was looking to stay away from the city hassle,” Calderón said. “Mexico City at the time had 18 million people so we were looking for a smaller community.”
Out of all the things that stood out to him after residing in the States, billboards seemed to catch his eye the most.
“I didn’t really care what it said, I was just connected with the visuals,” Calderón said. “That’s the kind of thing that has attracted me ever since I was a kid and that’s the part of photography I got into.”
Working as a full-time commercial photographer at Studios Eightyone since 2001, Calderón said his photography style fluctuates frequently, depending on what his clients require him to do.
When Calderón is photographing strictly for himself, he can be found in nature photographing landscapes, walking around the downtown Victoria area, putting his lenses on the local architecture and Riverside Park because of the ease of access, he said.
“You can always find a really good looking wall downtown and seeing textures of all kinds,” he said.
With a collection of over 40 digital and film cameras at home, Calderón said he mainly relies on his big three: a Leica M240, Leica M9-p and lastly a Leica M3 film camera to capture images of life in Victoria.
For Calderón, photography gives him an outlet to manage the stresses in his life.
“Whenever I’m doing photography, my mind is only focused on the shot, that’s all I really care about,” Calderón said. “When I’m focused on the shot, the whole world stands still and it’s just me and the subject.”
To get inspiration, Calderón said he usually dives into art books, looks at other people’s images on Instagram and just opens his eyes to see the little details in everyday life.
As a photographer, he is always on the lookout for good light and angles. The way he sees the world is shaped every day by being active in what he sees, he said.
“I’m always looking at the lighting and thinking, ‘How can I make that shot even better?’” Calderón said. “Photography is my life, it’s a lifestyle and when I think of photography, I think of me.”
