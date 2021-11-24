This holiday season, there’s plenty to do in the Crossroads.
The Crossroads are a fun place year-round, and this year is no exception.
For the next two months, it’s going to be hard not to find an excuse to get the family out of the house.
Each and every one of the Crossroads’ towns and cities is an undiscovered gem of sorts. Each has its own special history and traditions, and during the holiday season, that special-ness takes center-stage through a variety of local events.
Dazzling floats will make their way through a number of downtowns in several parades. And a holiday themed parade of another sort is planned for the Intracoastal Waterway near Port O’Connor.
Shopping events will make the perfect opportunity to simultaneously knock out some gift shopping and stretch your legs by exploring a number of historical downtowns. And families can return to those very same downtowns for a variety of Christmas-themed celebrations.
For those who want the fun to come to them, a number of concerts, art exhibits and light shows are also planned through the season.
Take a look at our holiday events calendar to get some ideas about how you and your loved ones want to spend the holidays. There’s something for everyone.
Holiday events in the Crossroads
Kerry Cannon Exhibit —
- Nov. 4-Dec. 23, Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
Christmas in the Park —
- 6-10 p.m. Nov. 22-Jan. 1, Cuero Municipal Park, Cuero
Hallettsville Festival of Lights —
- 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 27, downtown Hallettsville square, Hallettsville
Christmas with Santa —
- 6 p.m. Dec. 2, downtown Yorktown
Charity Concert: Gary Morris Family and Friends Christmas Tour —
- 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Holiday Artisans Market —
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 2, Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
Sip & Shop/Jingle Mingle —
- 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2, KC Hall, 3610 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
Christmas on the Square —
- 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3, DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria
Christmas in Goliad —
- Dec. 3 and 4, downtown Goliad
Main Street Goliad’s Christmas Tree Display —
- Dec. 3-11, 136 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad
Nativity exhibit — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 4-5, Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, Port Lavaca
Shop local event in Edna —
- Downtown shop hours extended Dec. 4, downtown Edna
Rockport Tropical Christmas —
- Noon-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor, 1500 E. Laurel St., Rockport
Christmas Parade of Lights —
- 6 p.m. Dec. 4, downtown Victoria
Christmas on Grand —
- Dec. 4, Railroad Park in downtown Yoakum, Yoakum
Christmas Rendezvous and Trade Fair —
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4, Presidio La Bahia, 217 Loop 71, Goliad County
Port O’Connor Lighted Boat Parade —
- Dusk Dec. 4, Intracoastal Waterway, Port O’Connor
Lighted Christmas Parade —
- 6 p.m. Dec. 4, DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria
Christmas parade on Main in Edna —
- At dark Dec. 4, downtown Edna
Shiner Chamber’s Christmas in the Park and Jingle Jog 5K —
- Dec. 5, Green Dickson Park, Shiner
Peaches and Tortilla’s Christmas Shopping Event —
- 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Peaches and Tortilla, 503 W. Stayton Ave.
Christmas in the District —
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 11, downtown Rockport
Caroling at the Mansion —
- 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Fulton Mansion, 317 Fulton Beach Road, Rockport
Lighted Boat Parade —
- At dark Dec. 11, Rockport Harbor at the Rockport Yacht Club, 722 Navigation Circle, Rockport
Christmas in Downtown Cuero —
- 6-10 p.m. Dec. 10 and noon-10 p.m. Dec. 11, Main Street in downtown Cuero, Cuero
Wine Walk —
- 8-10 p.m. Dec. 11, downtown Hallettsville square
Holiday Symphony by the Sea with the Corpus Christi Symphony, Rockport-Fulton High School Choir —
- 2-4 p.m. Dec. 12, Luigi Auditorium, 1803 Omohundro St., Rockport
Christmas in Fulton —
- Dec. 16, Fulton Convention Center, 302 N. Fulton Beach Road, Rockport
- Ganado’s Christmas on the Square, Dec. 16, downtown Ganado
Ladies Night Out —
- 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16, downtown Goliad
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol, A Live Radio Play” —
- Dec. 17, 18 and 19, Rear Window Listening Room, 107 Menefee Ave., Edna
Shiner Downtown Market Days, presented by B’Marie Boutique & Coffee Bar —
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 18, downtown Shiner
Downtown Victoria Art Walk —
- 2-8 p.m. Dec. 18, downtown Victoria
Jarrod Birmingham Christmas Show —
- 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 18, Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Schroeder
DeWitt County’s 175th Birthday Founder’s Ball —
- Dec. 31, Yorktown Community Hall, 60 Community Hall Road, Yorktown
Winter Festival Show by South Texas Longhorn Association — Jan 28-30, Brackenridge Main Event Center, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Jackson County
