I cannot remember the last time I went to lunch by myself.
I’ve gotten so used to swallowing my food either before or after the kids have eaten, and squeezing in a short conversation with my husband all at the same time.
It seemed to be a luxury to eat a whole meal alone.
On the way back from a meeting downtown the other day, I realized that by walking in my front door, I would interfere with the sacred hour which is nap time for my kids. Whenever a parent, postman, or unexpected guest comes in or rings the doorbell during nap, all efforts to keep the kids asleep are interrupted. It seems impossible, but it is so very true.
So, to respect the hard work that my husband was doing at home, I decided to go out for lunch if he didn’t need my help. All of Victoria became my oyster. It was such an ordeal to have all the options at my disposal, which restaurant have I not been able to try because I’ve had kids with me all day? I decided to finally try Thai Orchid just down the street from where I was.
I felt a little awkward, but much like royalty walking into the venue.
I walked slowly from my car since I had no rush, and enjoyed the peaceful surroundings.
Thai Orchid has the most serene yard and patio near the front door. Green grass circles around a little pond on the side of the seating area that is decorated with flowers.
I heard the relaxing music overhead and prepared myself for a real treat, as I had heard great reviews of this place. I had my pick of tables inside, and picked table number one — t the right, in the soft sunshine shining through large windows.
I ordered the lunch special and had my food brought to me before I could finish writing my first email. I was a queen, indeed.
I sat sipping on my soup and iced tea when the thought dawned on me — why was I sitting here alone? Of course, sitting here and having lunch with no kids is a wonderful treat, but my peaceful experience could have been shared with another friend.
When was the last time I invited a friend out? Why had I not done so in so long? Who would I invite?
As I went through the list of people I could have invited, each one had a reason why they probably would not be ideal — one lived in Cuero and probably could not come, one had more kids than I do and probably would have been busy, etc.
However, those reasons were assumptions, of course, not facts. Why, though, did I not even try? As I sat trying to answer that question, I began to think of all the times during grade school when I invited a friend over to my house without a second thought. What happened to that time? Could this be a reason why motherhood is so lonely for some people?
I had a great time and ate some great food at Thai Orchid, but I didn’t have to do it alone. This year, resolve with me to pick up that phone, send that text, make that call, and just make some time for friends.
