My cousin once encouraged me to take more pictures. She said, “one day, you’ll look back at all the photos you had taken and instantly transport yourself back in time to touch those little fingers and kiss those little toes.”
On the contrary, I have been riding the “low-tech” wave and believe that there is a thing as too many photos. Replacing my smartphone also meant forgoing the opportunity of having a handy camera to encapsulate all of those little moments. Yet, I knew I didn’t want folders upon folders filled with files upon files of photos, and I knew I didn’t want anyone I didn’t know keeping or looking at photos of my kids.
I wanted moments that I treasure, and those are few and far between.
On my last trip to El Paso, I forgot my portable camera. Taking pictures while there is important to me because pictures of my growing kids and my parents are things I cherish. So, I went to Walgreens to buy a disposable camera. Yes, you read that correctly; the camera we all used to buy only when going on vacation in the 90s, or that we saw at that one wedding where everyone was taking photos of the reception.
There was only one left. Not surprising, because these things have about doubled in price since I last used one. I still thought it was worth it, at least at the time.
It had been a while since I was limited to 27 photos. Though it took time, effort, and a lot of cajoling, I was able to stage pretty much every photo. Every photo had a purpose, and there were little to no multiples.
I loved the thought put into each one. Instead of taking as many as I could to document individual moments, I was telling a story, and making time to craft each piece of the puzzle.
My highlight was when we made it to a trampoline park. I staged a photo of each of the children at the bottom of a slide, and one of my son in mid-air of a high jump.
My bubble burst, however, when I actually finished with the photo roll.
I had forgotten that no one has a dark room anymore, so that when you go and submit a photo roll or a camera, you have to send it in and wait a couple of weeks. This was something that I thought was inconsequential at first, but when it came down to it, I had to wait until I got home and got settled. It wasn’t even on my to-do list until almost five days back.
Also, the idea of not knowing how the picture came out was thrilling at first, but then upon further reflection, I realized that I was going to spend my hard-earned money on developing pictures that would probably come out in a huge blur.
Sure, it was fun for a time, but I think this is an area where my “tech-free” life will have to take a break.
I’m sure you can make an argument for the quality and experience of a good photo camera versus a digital one, but for this busy mom who is just trying to make some memories, I’ll admit that technology has really come through on this aspect.