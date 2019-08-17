Some people have traditions during vacations, like visit a brand new restaurant or a theme park. My personal traditions have changed throughout the years; when I was a child, we would go and take a family road trip to visit cousins and uncles who lived in the northern regions of New Mexico. Afterward, we would pay our respects to Grandma and Grandpa who are buried together in Santa Fe.
I remember being so bored at these visits because we would go to someone’s house, and my parents would talk for hours as I sat there out of respect. Sometimes, we would go out and play in the backyard or in a nearby park, which was a relief.
Looking back, I see the value in going to visit and show love and care to these family members every year, and now, I wish I could take my kids on such visits and make them sit through the entire grownup conversation only to appreciate them as they become adults. Unfortunately, most of my family has grown old and passed away, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t made vacation traditions of our own.
When we leave town, we go and visit grandparents and family members, and each trip has its own list of “must do” items. These usually include going to favorite restaurants or going outdoors, but there is one thing we do regardless of where we are. We look up and visit the local library. Now, this doesn’t seem like the most exciting thing to do on vacation, but we’ve found that libraries have more benefit than just checking out books. Between meeting with family, visiting new places, and driving a lot, things can get very exciting and over stimulating. Visiting the library has given us a chance to retreat to a quiet and cool space, focus on a pleasant book, and reset the brain. Oftentimes, we find books that we can’t get at home, so we are able to complete a series, or find a new adventure with our favorite characters.
Visiting El Paso libraries also mean a lot more books in Spanish, which we love, especially if it’s a favorite book that has been translated. Since we have family who live in the area, the libraries are more than happy to lend us books for the time we are visiting, but even if they didn’t, it would be worth just sitting and reading.
We also love to take advantage of their community programs. This summer, we got to participate in a local summer reading challenge. For one week, we made it a priority to read eight new books to receive a small prize.
My oldest felt so proud to receive his prize and certificate that said he was a “Star Reader.” Our favorite library to visit, since there are many in a larger city, has a playground and splash park right next door, so we would start our day by playing outside. The kids would get some playtime with other children, and we would cool down inside with some nice books.
One day, I hope my kids will remember visiting libraries as I remember visiting my family. That is, until they grow older, and we make a new tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.