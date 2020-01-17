Since Roe v. Wade, about 63 million babies have been aborted in the United States, said Robert Seale, who co-directs the St. Gianna Pro-life Ministry with his wife, Bernie Seale.
Claire Culwell is not among them despite her mother’s attempt to abort her.
On Jan. 30, Culwell, an abortion survivor, will speak at Victoria’s 33rd annual March for Life. Culwell, a twin who survived an attempted abortion, is also speaking at the national March for Life on Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C.
“Her twin was aborted and she was undetected and not aborted,” said Bernie Seale.“She is speaking that night and we are so excited. We want as many people as possible to hear her speak.”
In DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria, hundreds of anti-abortion supporters will begin gathering with flashlights at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. march. The crowd will recite the rosary while walking about a half-mile to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where they will hear the featured guest speaker.
“Pro-life supporters of all faith denominations are invited to attend the march,” Seale said.
Those who are unable to walk can meet at the church. Transportation will be provided from the church back to DeLeon Plaza.
“We do this to shine a light on what abortion really is, and we hope to change the Roe v. Wade law,” Seale said. ”Babies have a right to live and have a happy life as much as anyone. It’s a God-given right and we have no right to take the life of a human being.”
Women are deceived into believing they are empowered by abortion, but they are not, Seale said. Many of them later deal with the grief and shame that they have killed their own child, she continued.
“Some of them don’t realize that’s what they’re doing, especially the young people. They are trying to relieve the pressure of a situation by killing their own child and afterward, they suffer the consequences,” Seale said. “We do this to save babies’ lives and make people more aware of what abortion really is – killing your baby.”
This year’s theme for the March for Life is “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.” Last year, about 400 people attended the local march.
The national March for Life website notes that as 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of a woman’s right to vote, the women suffragists who pioneered the women’s movement were against abortion.
“These leaders include such women as Susan B. Anthony and Alice Paul who said abortion is the ‘ultimate exploitation of women,’” according to the website. “Today, the pro-life movement is following in the footsteps of the suffragists as they advocate for equality for the unborn, believing that equal rights for women begin in the womb.”
The St. Gianna Pro-life Ministry is based at Holy Family Catholic Church.
