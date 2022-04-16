Victoria County
- Zackery Ozuna to Leanne Natalia Bloomfield
- Darwin Isaac Gutierrez Gadea to Gloria Lucio Acosta
- Roy Randall Smith to Karel E. York
- David Murray Williams to Michele Oertili Booth
- Jared Brian Lumpkins to Jessica Morgan Richards
- Robert August McCan to Lucy Nicole Stocker
- Abel Salazar Pineda to Rosemary Mercedes Ayala
- Leonard Gonzales to Linda Sue Chavez
- Joseph Michael Kessler to Heidi Marie Hendrick
- Juan Andres Llanes to Katherine Ann Meyer
- Eric Reed Williamson to Mariah Kay Trevino
- Ryan Matthew Garza to Kristen Nicole Rodriguez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.