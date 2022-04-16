Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

 Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

  • Zackery Ozuna to Leanne Natalia Bloomfield
  • Darwin Isaac Gutierrez Gadea to Gloria Lucio Acosta
  • Roy Randall Smith to Karel E. York
  • David Murray Williams to Michele Oertili Booth
  • Jared Brian Lumpkins to Jessica Morgan Richards
  • Robert August McCan to Lucy Nicole Stocker
  • Abel Salazar Pineda to Rosemary Mercedes Ayala
  • Leonard Gonzales to Linda Sue Chavez
  • Joseph Michael Kessler to Heidi Marie Hendrick
  • Juan Andres Llanes to Katherine Ann Meyer
  • Eric Reed Williamson to Mariah Kay Trevino
  • Ryan Matthew Garza to Kristen Nicole Rodriguez

Tags

