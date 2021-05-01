Victoria County
- Billy Sandoval to Janet M. Medina
- Jerry Franklin Felkins to Patricia Margaret Fuller
- Manuel Briseno to Leticia Ann Garcia
- J. David Moreno to Veronica Abril Cavazos
- Nicholas John Almaraz to Amber Nicole Trevino
- Carlos Andres Cantu to Krista Lynn Lejeune
- Tre Michael Payne to Tiva May Wallace
- Elena Ramirez to Samantha Justine Aguirre
- Abrahem Hamzah Alhamzawi to Cynthia Isabel Bosquez
- Phillip H. Hernandez to Elena Ybarra Vega
- Augustine Laguna to Alexis Eunice Amejorado
- Sage Lawrence Boysen to Valerie Villarreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.