Victoria County
- Mark Scott Talley to Sonya Renee Luna
- Clayton Weldon McNeill to Veronica Lynn Davidson
- Adam Jonathan Rodriguez to Terresa Elaine Heaton
- Michael Phillip Guajardo to Jamie Irmalinda Marie Flores
- Johnmatthew Mingo Galvan to Andrea Michelle Castillo
- Lewis Frederick Keith to Delores Hartman Steen
- Rosando Cuellar III to Bernice Escalona Cuellar
- James Shannon Gilbert to Taylor Courtney Henneke
- Arturo Banda Jr. to April Marie Salinas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.