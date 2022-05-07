Victoria County
- George Ray Satterfield to Mary Katherine Silva
- Gabriel Aaron Verduzco to Kaitlin Denise Anderson
- Steven Wayne Weggemann to Dara Hart Austin
- Blake Truett Daniel to Lauren Nicole Kaelin
- Lionel Coleman Jr. to Loretta Lynn Olsen
- Geovaldo R. Hernandez-Montiel to Marlyn Carolina Socorro Osorio
- Samantha Nichole Escobar to Stephanie Breann Gomez
- Bruce Allen Jank to Darla Kay Fox
- Taylor Thomas Hudgins to Elizabeth Colleen Strebeck
- James Lavon Prince II to Debra Ann Sanchez-Perez
- Gerardo Barboza Villarreal to Naomi Salas Puente
- Tyrone Omar Todd to Michelle Ann Villarreal
- Jorge Lenin Castillo-Chaidez to Ashley Nicole Haldaman
- Juan Arvizu III to Haliegh Renae Cardenas
- Charles Anderson Lyons to Ashley Marie Joseph
- Domingo Banda Diaz Jr. to Audrey Jean Luna
- Jose Manuel Alfaro Chaidez to Brandi Lynn Gomez
