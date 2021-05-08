Victoria County
- Chad Ty Goyen to Keri Marie Bates
- Trey Michael Cerny to Amy Alyssa Wade
- Kolton Lee Neely to Sarah Ann Ellis
- Christopher Andrew Hernandez Jasso to Laylah Novalee Benitez
- Christopher Escalante to Michelle Leigh Martinez
- Colton Lee Nagel to Kameryn Layne Browning
- Juan Sabino Ceballos-Rodriguez to Berenice Barrientos Manzano
- Patrick Blaise Murray to Michelle Renee Kelley
- Juan Francisco Moreno to Patsy Ann Rivera
- Ashton Kyle Flowers to Lauren Elizabeth Berger
- Miguel Terrazas Leal to Amanda Josephine Martinez
- Bryan Adam Stoute to Lisa Ann Williams
- John Murphy Hill to Connie Williams Runnels
- Tyler Shane Waltermyer to Destiny Michaela Nicole Greiner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.