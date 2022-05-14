Victoria County
- Cesar Alejandro Ibarra Jr. to Erika Denise Bernal
- Tyler Grant Stastny to Callie Nicole Koehne
- John Thomas Villafranca to Kelly Nicole Nash
- Jon Alexander Soto to Brandy Ree Leos
- Emmanuel Gomez to Olivia Josefina Alvarez
- Brayden Andrew Blanton to Annie Dodson Gilliam
- Richard Robert Wheelen Jr. to Shiloh Star Ruble
- Eric Lee Figueroa to Victoria Leeann Carroll
- Zachary Kyle Barrera to Kaylee Nicole Bennetsen
- Denys A. Meza Mejia to Allyssa Nicole Gamez
- Caleb Lawrence Bednarczyk to Elizabeth Grace Briones
- Nathan Leonel Alkek to Sadie Marie Fuller
- Stephen Wayne Graham to Rebecca Darlene Bankhead
- Bradly Wyatt Gulsby to Valerie Michelle Howard
- Robert Andrew Keith to Heather Brianna McLeod
- Clayton Lee Shedd to Amy Elizabeth Shedd
