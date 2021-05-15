Victoria County
- Erick Daniel Batista to Paola Nariel Rosario Burgos
- Dominic Ray Caldera to Kamili Anaya Culpepper
- Samuel Alvarez Cruz III to Rosie Anita Baladez
- Johnny Anthony Cervantes to Rosanna Vasquez
- Erick Palmer to Starla Rachelle Lynn
- Michael Anthony Ruiz to Samantha Lee Anzualda
- Taylor Charles Nobles to Cheyenne Taylor Repper
- Nicholas Joe Arias to Katrina Marie Garcia
- Cornelius Lee Ward Jr. to Cassandra Margaret Bowman
- Dennis Thomas Hunt to Tracy Lynn Clark
- Kristopher Michael Guerrero to Christina Nicole Romo
- Danny Lee Conley to Susan Ziegler Appelt
- Jose Luis Rodriguez to Angie Medellin
- Terry Lee Owens to Charla Ruth Harger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.