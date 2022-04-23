Victoria County
- Miguel Sarzosa Rojas to Lidia Gonzalez
- Angel Cayetano Amaya Lemus to Gloria Saraid Amador Aguirre
- Joshua Rene Perez to Stephanie Monique Reyes
- Charlie Ray Escobar to Natalie Hill
- Xavier Manuel Noriega to Victoria Marie Veit
- Oscar Pulido to Hortencia Hernandez Reyna
- John Blake Worthington to Naomi Elisabeth Monroy
- Rostran Rene Rocha to Yara Rayo Flores
- Ralph Victor Gonzales to Victoria Marie Amar
