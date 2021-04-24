Victoria County
- Nicholas Ryan Jirkovsky to Laura Louise McGuill
- Jiuxu Shen to Taylor Skye Cavazos
- Shawn Ray Thomas Hoggard to Tiffany Elaine Rush
- Jake Ryan Denton Sr. to Jalyssa Renae Morales
- Pedro Perez III to Angelica Maria Oritz
- Kory Mack Dollins to Trista Ranae Welfel
- Michael Louis Grady to Emma McCoohl Nash
- Constantine Kellen Clark to Courtney Erin Thomas
- Alberto Acosta to Miriam Paola Hernandez Aguilera
- Matthew Andrews to Othella Thomas
- John Manuel Zavala to Ashley Renea Fenix
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.