Victoria County
- Walter Henry Hollaway Jr. to Donna Marie Parks
- Ricardo Delavega III to Karissa Skye Brannan
- Kyle Shaffer Rhodes to Yeh Chun Hsu
- Billy Villarreal to Selina Ann Garcia
- Clifton Thomas Kaiser to Kristin Nikole Motal
- Anthony L. Hickman to Victoria Garcia Villa
- Pedro Flores Lira to Rosa Garcia
- Terry Dale Sala to Melanie Suzanne Driscoll
- Jacquline Jo Johnson to Jamie Lynn Grant
- Cody Hughes Varner to Jaime Christine Lands
- Tyler O’Neil Dick to Tylar Kristian Walyuchow
Jeremiah Crawford Causey to Casandra Marie Garza
- Hoang Viet Bui to My Thi Diem Tran
- Brendon Ty Hale to Heather Marie Pawlik
Brent Alan Lang to Ilse Madeley Rodriguez Estrada
- Bradley Matthew Wilson to Kelsie Leann Dubose
- Chase James Armstead to Erin Elizabeth Hollis
