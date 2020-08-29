Victoria County
- Michael James Brasher to Kallie Marie Schneider-Scheaffer
- Kayle Danah Bowers to Jayden Elise Chapa
- Linda Reichert to Telise Marie Leger
- Anthony Frank Brysch to Abbigale Kathleen Pooley
- James Edwin Calaway to Ginger Rogers Tuttle
- Galen Matthew Hand to Sabrina Ingrid Calaoagan Hulipas
- Luis Ramon Rios Barrientos to Angelica Gonzalez
- Carlos Adrian Hernandez to Stephanie Sanchez
- Alfred Salazar to Savannah Raelynn Cano
- Thomas Michael Hroch to Morgan Brooke Leita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.