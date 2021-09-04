Victoria County
- Taylor Joel Blanton to Miranda Justine Jackson
- Garrett Wayne Stockbauer to Camryn Faith White
- Ramon Enrique Perez to Maribel Castillo Tristan
- Juan Richardson Monreal Jr. to Elisa Rene Moose
- Boyce Anthony Garcia to Rachael Reyes Allen
- James Emmery Gardner to Misty Adair Wade
- David Alec Sanchez to Rebecca Lane Bethel
- Mark Anthony Guajardo to Samanta E. Carrillo Morales
- Daniel Meir Kats to Lorraine Ellen Harkins
- Michael Tanner Chavana to Ashley Nicole Garcia
- Marcus Antonio Perez to Inikki Noelle Garza
- Michael James Clark to Falicity Leigh Quinonez
- Adam Michael Garza to Diana Mejia
- German Ramirez Hernandez to Juana Antonia Pdilla Escoto
