Victoria County
- David Gene Hankins to Sheila Renee Green
- Daniel Antonio Allende Sr. to Claudia Yvonne Tudon
- Philip Ray Dennis to Katie Rene Redding
- Jose Feliciano Ugalde to Christine Garcia
- Andrew Lee Lozano to Saira Jane Cano
- Jasper Ray Salazar to Bianca Andrea Hinojosa
- Nicolas Joseph Bennett to Chrystal Vaughn Simmons
- Hector Daniel Mendoza to Elizabeth Corrin Garza
- Michael Tyler Ward to Tiffany Dawn Sublett
- Matthew William Pass to Hayden Elizabeth Thamm
- Juan Enrique Machado Jr. to Luisa Areli Lopez
- Dane Anton Silchenstedt to Bernice Aizon
- Aaron Ray Trevino to Hannah Jane Wright
- Cody Edward Vrana to Ashley Danielle Perez
- Thomas Taylor Beck II to Rachel Elizabeth Frank
- Mario Alberto Valles to Samantha Joli Rosales
- Clint Wayne Maddox to Norma Jean Carmona
- Hali Robert Phillips to Victoria Ashley Hubbard
