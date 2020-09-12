Victoria County
- Daniel Deleon II to Crystal Marie Lopez
- Alexander Rene Aguero to Kendall Teresa Alvarez
- Mitchell Lee Naico to Georgia Andrea Robinson
- James Edward Lusk Van Over to Stephanie Salazar
- Eric Wayne Horelka to Amber Lynn Howell
- Jorge Eduardo Diaz to Amrit Kaur K Munjheet Singh
- Evan Alexander Garcia to Laura Ashley Martinez
- Kavon James Montgomery to Samantha Lee Gomez
- Ian Ray Cox to Hannah Alora Woodall
- Frederick Freeman Lykes to Nancy Hermes Wind
- Eric Lee Licerio to Michelle Marie Mendez
- Jan Michael Zbranek to Patricia Lynn Hartsfield
- Jacob Thomas Lady to Kelsi Daile O’Donnell
