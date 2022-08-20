Victoria County
- Frank Casillas Jr. to Veronica Ann Ramirez
- Timothy Jack Gibson to Autumn Rae-Opal Wilson
- Joseph Preston Morales to Cynthia-Marilli Iracheta Morales
- Hagan Lee McLarty to Katelin Nicole Vahalik
- Jesse Rubio Cano Jr. to Norma Ann Pitchford
- Cesar Antonio Hernandez to Monica Marcela Gonzalez
