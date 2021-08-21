Victoria County
- Roger Jeremiah Balerio to Samantha Kaye Williams
- Chance Tyler Bedwell to Makayla Murrae Walker
- Francisco Villanueva to Rosalind Quintanilla
- Tyler Dalton Valenzuela to Hailey Nicole Cantu
- Christopher Balboa to Mary Carmen Rodriguez
- Dana Andre Barnes to Leonarda Belen Hernandez
- Christopher Edward Solis to Cassandra Brady Perales
- Mason Mackinley Elgin to Shelbi Allison Knox
- David Glenn Peters to Dottie Adams Edison
- Joseph Michael Medrano to Stephanie Marie Mireles
- Jose Roman Flores Hernandez to Alicia Jaime Ma
- Randy James Pyle to Amber Dawn Lewis
