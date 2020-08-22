Victoria County
- Michael Wayne Petru to Samantha Yvette Candia
- Rogelio Martinez-Villeda to Amanda Munoz Ferrer
- Donald Stephen Orsak to Tresia Jane Orsak
- John Lindsay Pish to Gilberto Roland Martinez
- Noah Felix Pena I to Elizabeth Ann Ramirez
- Garry Grayson Graves to Bianca N. Perales
- Stephen James Solis to Alyssa Nicole Bell
- Salomon Jovani Cisneros Sierra to Jennifer Montelongo Cumpean
- Johnathon Ruben Madrigal to Rebecca Ware Copeland
- Domingo Robles to Christina Ann Gamez
- Dwayne Keith Kovarek to Shay Leann Smith
- Fritz Matthew Boedeker to Rebecca Erin Supak
- Jason Edward Gallegos to Romana Lane
- Margarito Gonzalez Jr. to Jasmine Trinidad Ramirez
- Cory Alexander Flores to Samantha Renae Valdez
- Jose Felicieto Garcia to Natalie Ruiz
- Petronilo Ruiz Castillo to Sarah Marlene Rodriguez
- Ernie Jerome Pemberton to Zenaida Carroll
- Jeremy Wade Myers to Summer Diane Lumpkins
- Jared Howard Paterson to Katelin Hester McVey
- Casey Eugene Laughhunn to Jetta Kay Mobley
