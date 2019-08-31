Victoria County
- Aaron Coby Alonzo to Kajsa Damara T. Lane Price
- David Allan Pocock to Vicki Lynn Gates
- Daniel Richard Handayan to Bonnie A. Gonzales
- Mario Adam Diaz to Kim Ann Boscarello
- Ricky Wayne Mimms to Lisa Vedette Jenkins
- Michael Jerome Mendoza to Jessica Marie Martinez
- Christopher Mark Skipper to Frankie I. Fitch
- Timothy Alexander Hernandez to Beatriz Alicia Garces
- Michael Blake Davis to Terry Tollett Burkhart
- Benjamin Maldonado Jr. to Miranda Elise Turner
- Johnnie Darnell Whorton to Brenda S. Crawford
- Richard Charles Lumpkins to Scarlett Elaine Redd
- Rafael Humberto Rodriguez to Chelsea Nikole Garza
- Tristan Naresh Jones to Doretha Michelle Callis
- Andrew James Lozano to Andrea Henry Marks
- Chase Dean Hummel-Steffler to Corban Savannah Legler
- Christopher Alan Hepner to Haydee Solis
