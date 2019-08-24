Victoria County
- Irvin Robinson to Madora Howard
- Kenneth Lee Brand to Monica Nesloney Davidson
- Saddekie Clive Pitter to Shakita Clark
- Domingo Vargas to Monica Lynn Sanchez
- Jeremy Rene Mendoza to Katelynn Renee Sierra
John Amaya III to Amy Jean Garcia
- Trey Dandre White to Vanessa Paula Vargas
- Christopher Michael Apostolides to Susanne Griffin
- Rudy Andrew Osegueda Jr. to Felicia Michelle Espinosa
- Miguel Angel Ruiz to Cindy Ann Reyes
