Victoria County
- Jake Dewayne Lauritsen to Melanie Marie Mamerow
- Charles Courtney Burkhart to Shelby Paige Barnett
- Gabriel Silva Villanueva to Marlen Monserrat Lara Garcia
- Isaac Joel Cruz to Brittney Nicole Odis
- Elisha Joe Scott to Alison Esther Drozd
- Atimio Dolores Castillo to April Jo Castillo
- Leandro Simon Juarez to Maria Isabel Salazar
- Rudolfo Alvarez Alvarez Jr. to Lupita Bonita Baladez
- Bradley S. Ingalls to Christi Lea Magnia
- Allen Dale Martinez to Diana Trevino Munoz
- Dylan Wayne Ybarbo to Marisol Minerva Ibarra
- Kenneth Wayne Swope to Brandy Lynn Simpson
- Samuel Alvarez to Lynnelle Marie Garcia
- Cory Dewayne Riser to Jamika Gayle Simmons
- Carl Thomas Cobern to Amberlyn Brooke Lee
