Victoria County
- Randal Van Eggemeyer to Cheyane Nicole Basham
- James Bradley Tucker to Kimberly Jane Sandhop
- Anthony Edward Vaccaro to Ashley Nicole Miller
- Alvin Dwayne Walker to Reyna Maria Rodriguez Marquez
- Simon W. Arnold to Anna Christine Robinson
- Ryan Lee Delossantos to Erika Nicole Ortiz
- Timothy Ryan Kaminski to Brittnay Leigh Cantu
- Joshawa Colton Johnson to Jada Denae Haith
- Kyle Blake Marthiljohni to Hannah Marie Henk
- Keith Alan Schultz Jr. to Jacqueline Nicole Bellows
- Miguel D. Jimenez Rojas to Jasmine Ramirez
- Anita Rodriguez to Ariel Lynn Trevino
- Amber Nicole Arikan to Alejandra D. Aguilera
- Joe-David Gonzales Cubillos to Aguedita D’Losangeles Alvarez
- Aaron Edward Sembera to Mercedes Contreras
- Antonio Saenz Jr. to Bianca Eve Loya
- Raul Villalobos III to Katherine Elizabeth Gonzales
- Mario Nino to Kristie Lynn Moreno
- Jose Guadalupe Zamudio to April L. Segura
