Victoria County
- Francisco Perez Gonzalez to Ramona
- Valdez-Gonzalez
- Andrew K. Picchioni to Jenifer Leigh Phillips
- Marcos John Barelas to Jacklynn Marie Sanchez
- Joseph Kim to Shelby Lynn Davila
- Kevin Michael Patek to Sarah Elizabeth Zepeda
- Christopher Renee Countryman to Rachel Marie Gonzalez
- Cecilio Mar Zarraga to Brenda Lea Pena
- Dale Wayne Crawford to Sandra Murphy Faulkner
- Justin Ryan Ripple to Blair Elise Knezek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.