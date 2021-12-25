Victoria County
- Arnold Rios Jr. to Antonia Quintero
- Angel Armando Diaz to Zheng Yie Yap
- Patrick Lee Saenz to Miranda Jane Garcia
- Luis Eduardo Solis to Erika Mayra Jantes Rodriguez
- Hon Van Lam to Minh Thi Thanh Tran
- Francisco Javier Aguilera Garcia to Martha Izabel Martinez
- Donnie Shane Flanigan to Ginessa Suico Pantonial
- Michael Angelo Duran to Christine Gomez
- Isaac Henry Orta to Shekina Rey Galvan
- Joshua Daniel Peschell to Jessica Faith Robinson
- Jason Scott Bardas to Vanessa Marie Robles
