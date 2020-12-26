Victoria County
- Richard Lee Rangel to Michelle Renae Valle
- Nicholas Raul Hinojosa to Kailey Brae Nguyen
- Robert Benavamonde to Tina Ann Garcia
- Calvin Allen Wilson to Rebeckah Holt Partida
- Pedro Zendejas Jr. to Marissa Petra Sanchez
- Juan Jose Escamilla to Kendra Kay Broeckelman
- Travis Lee Whitley to Samantha Tee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.