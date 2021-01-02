Victoria County
- David Joe Garcia to Brandi Nichol Rodriguez
- Fernando Hernandez Silva to Ruth Ann Munoz
- Timothy Daniel O’Donnell to Di Wu
- Adolfo Rodriguez Sr. to Veronica Ann Rosales
- Moises Narvaez to Vicenta Gobellan Ponce
- Richard Keith Evans to Kimberly Marie Koenig
- Roy Don Roach to Ami Kim-Thu Thi Tran
- Brian O’Neal Garley to Refugia Ray Silvas
- Eric Carl Amerson to Jaievisha Nekole Parker
- Daniel James Velarde to Jennifer Hope Henderson
- Homero Zepeda Jr. to Rebecca Aurora Aparicio
- Alexis Eduardo Contreras to Ana Karen Alarcon Velazquez
- Joseph Cornell Sanders to Kimberly Powell
