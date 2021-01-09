Victoria County
- Matthew Edward Acuna to Palomo Aketzally Morales
- Cody Ray Plant to Lindsay Nicole Kocian
- Dylan Lee Schaefer to Daliah Mia Gutierrez
- Jordan Christopher Myers to Holly Nicole Quinn
- Alexander Ray Coleman to Shelby Denise Sparks
- Randy Bryan Horn to Britney Amber Jordan
- Fred Lee Bates to Anna Vyacheslovovna Konovalova
- Richard Perez to Alexis Roshelle Jones
- Jonathan Becerra to Tammy Lou Fulton
- Edward Timothy Ebanks to Ingrid Castillo
- Geraldo R. Acosta to Delilah Mozell Sherwood
- Robert Elias Medrano Jr. to Erin Nicole Montez
- Jose Cirenio Jacobo Martinez to Krystal Nataly I. Rocha
- Jessie Chavez Jr. to Samantha Rocha
- Leonardo Segovia to Tyzaniese Imani Lewis
- Harrison Chance Odell to Laura Leigh McLendon
- Toby Allen Lee to Brittany Elizabeth Langridge
- Jeffrey Louis Neisser to Michelle Cruz
- William Curtis Mayfield Jr. to Kristy Lee Fric
- Jose Jesus Garcia to Rosemary Lopez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.