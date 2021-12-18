Victoria County
- Joshua Teddy Munoz to Michaela Ann Dentler
- Stephen Oneal Gaskin to Shelly Smith McIntosh
- Christiaan Willem Hitge to Marileigh Jo McMichael
- Julian Andrew Cisneros to Audre Ruth Wordelman
- Cody Evan Roach to Kristina Carisma Salgado
- Douglas Jerald Cooke Sr. to Barbara Diana Solis
- George Ray Rosales to Cristy Ann Perez
- Rudy Gonzales to Natalie Garcia
- Eladio Marcos Barrera Cortez to Mayra Itzel Martinez Rodarte
- Robert Basilio Garza Jr. to Vanessa Marie Perez
- Joshua Dane Richards to Morgan Marie Gale
- Alexander Guerra to Ashley Nicole Mahan
- Tyler Lee Garza to Breann Marie Kloesel
- Victor Manuel Bueno to Kelly Patricia Spann
