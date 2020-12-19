Victoria County
- George James Bertay IV to Michelle Delgado
- Adrian Fuentez to Maria Francisca Gonzalez
- Jose Espinosa Jr. to Connie Rodriguez
- Connor Randolph Patterson to Aurelia Belle Gonzalez
- Luciano Andre Cirino to Lillie Nguyen
- Juan Carlos Hernandez Jr. to Aliyah Josephine Canales
- Mario Arsola to Lynn Hernandez Villalobos
- William Donald Steele to Sharon Hilmers
- Sergio Alejandro Galvez to Guadalupe Concepcion Reyna Toro
- Christian Alejandro Zepeda to Berenice Macias Ruiz
- Brenden William Patrick Beck to Kaitlin Sierra Pokluda
- Charles Page Stubblefield to Rebecca Lynne Rutherford
- Dillon Warren Bates to Zaynslee Rebekah Meghan Bednorz
- John Eric Seals to Destinee Dawn Verno
- Jason Arren Ellis to Gabriela Tejeda Guillen
- Tiffanie Lynn Villarreal to Mariade Yesenia Ramirez
- Zohaib Ahmad Qadri to Wafa Mehdi
- Clayton Royce Gillespie to Brittany Morgan Dillard
