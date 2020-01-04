Victoria County
- Mark Edward Cox to Angelita Loa
- Brian Keith Carter to Lisa Gillentine Carter
- Francisco Javier Bueno to Korynn Morgan Hahn
- Joseph Patrick Urgento II to Caroline Jean Cullen
- Randy Lee Hernandez to Theresa Yvonne Flores
- Joseph Daniel Miles to Jeana Marie Van Buren
- Christopher Aaron Earley to Krista Marie Juarez
- Kaleb Glen Hammond to Star Tavia Gaitan
- Micah Robert Jimison to Sonora Lindsey Moreno
- Nathan Allen Mendoza to Amber Leigh Hernandez
- Kyle Jerome Kotzur to Jacquelyn Christine Lorie
- Sabrina Renae Emiliano to Savanah Segura
- Rico Noe Espinoza to Sabina Lysette Briseno
- Allon Devon Jones to Cheyenne Nicole Spray
