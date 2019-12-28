Victoria County
- Anselmo Martinez Reyes to Marleny Eloisa Elias Casas
- Domingo Ramirez III to Crystal Marie Banda
- Michael David Bernard Harper to Emily Kathryn McFadden
- Christopher Michael Lozano to Amanda Jean Lopez
- Patipong Prommin to Keson Chanthanet
- Bradley Jason Scherer to Kayla Kristine Flores
- Dakota Paul Freund to Brittney Elizabeth Coker
- Dallas Lenoux Presley to Emily Paige Dedear
- Thomas Edward Tomlinson to Kelsy Loray Mason
- Matthew Charles Laging to Ashley Nichole Wagoner
- Johnny Ray Hicks to Ryan Anne Wilson
